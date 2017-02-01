ORA™ 2 is the world’s most intelligent oral sex simulator, offering a thrilling, teasing, better-than-real sensation of oral...
OUR WORLD HAS CHANGED.
THE CONDOM HASN'T.
UNTIL NOW.
LELO HEX™ delivers strength, thinness and sensation through its revolutionary hexagonal structure. It's the first major innovation in years, and the media all over the world is calling it one of the most important advances in condom technology for decades.
STRENGTH
PLEASURE, UNCOMPROMISED
There’s a reason why honeycombs are the shape they are. Nature knows it, dragonflies know it, Fibonacci knew it, and we know it.
Hexagons are strong, symmetrical, even, and tessellates perfectly - they’re nature’s go-to shape for strength and lightness.
STRENGTH
PLEASURE, UNCOMPROMISED
There’s a reason why honeycombs are the shape they are. Nature knows it, dragonflies know it, Fibonacci knew it, and we know it.
Hexagons are strong, symmetrical, even, and tessellates perfectly - they’re nature’s go-to shape for strength and lightness.
SENSATION
PLEASURE ON POINT
With its structure of 350 interconnected hexagons, HEX™ allows
body warmth to be transmitted between partners for a more
sensitive and more intimate sexual sensation.
0.045mm
Ultra-thin
350
Hexagons
ULTRA-THIN
TRUE TO FORM
Perfectly smooth on the outside, textured on the inside; the hexagonal web within flexes and stretches to fit a wide number of shapes securely.
“My partner said it was the strongest orgasm of his life that he's had wearing a condom.”Read BUSTLE's LELO HEX review >
"With the HEX, my husband and I had our most positive condom experience to date. The fit felt good and the hexagonal design gripped his penis without squeezing it."
"people fear they’ll lose [pleasure] by using a condom, with the implication that LELO’s design will finally make those fears completely unnecessary."
"And lot the sceptics out there, don't be wary: We tried the HEX personally and can report top-notch pleasure."
*The video depicting HEX™ retaining its form after being punctured with a pin is purely to demonstrate the structural difference of HEX™ condoms compared with a competitor condom. It in no way claims this condom is 'unbreakable' or contains all damage when punctured. No condom is 100% resistant to breakage, and in the event any breakage occurs you should contact your doctor immediately.
|Is the texture on the inside of the condom?
|
Exactly! This is what makes HEX™ so special. This inner 'net' not only functions as a reinforcement structure, it enhances grip and sensation.
|Can I feel the texture?
|
Yes! When touching the condom you'll immediately notice the raised inner hexagonal pattern. But when you're using it, you'll be too focused on your partner. Condoms don't bring you pleasure, your partner does, and that's truer for HEX™ than any other condom, at least as far as our experience and testing suggests.
|How thick and thin is HEX™?
|
The thickness of HEX™ varies slightly between 0.045mm and 0.055mm (0.0017-0.0021 inches).
|How safe is HEX™?
|
HEX™ not only meets but also succeeds all international safety standards. Furthermore, we electronically test each and every condom we ship to ensure the highest quality.
|How big is HEX™?
|
HEX™ is 54mm in diameter and 180mm long, which is the average condom size.
|Does HEX™ contain spermicide?
|
No.
|Is HEX™ Vegan?
|
HEX™ condoms have no animal derivatives, and thus they are vegan friendly.
Great Condoms!
Great condoms!
They're ok
Amazing
Never using another condom!
Hex
No going back
Best Condom Ever!
OMG
LIFETIME CUSTOMER
These condoms truly are exceptional
Best Protection!!
No going back
Wow
Best I've Found So Far
awesome
Bought these when they were on Indiegogo
Hex Condoms
Best Condoms Ever
AMAZING
