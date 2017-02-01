OUR WORLD HAS CHANGED.
THE CONDOM HASN'T.
UNTIL NOW.

Now available in-store at

OUR WORLD HAS CHANGED.
THE CONDOM HASN'T.
UNTIL NOW.
BUY NOW

Now available in-store at

HEX Condoms Original 36 Pack

HEX Condoms

LELO HEX™ delivers strength, thinness and sensation through its revolutionary hexagonal structure. It's the first major innovation in years, and the media all over the world is calling it one of the most important advances in condom technology for decades.

  • Natural latex condom
  • 0.045mm thin
  • 54mm diameter
  • Lightly lubricated
Read more
HEX™ 36 Pack
Price:$34.90

Find HEX™ at a Store Near You:

Free Discreet Shipping (Express 3-Day Delivery)

LELO ships every order worldwide free of charge.
Orders at LELO.com typically arrive within 3-5 working days via express carriers such as UPS/DHL/Fedex (and sometimes USPS for US deliveries). All products are discreetly packaged with no direct mention of the nature of the products inside.

discreet packaging

100% Secure Payment

The LELO website uses 128-bit encryption to protect all personal information you may submit online.

To safeguard your security, LELO does not store any credit card details.

LELO will never disclose, sell or transfer any personal information provided by our clients to a third party, except as might be required by law.

Watch the video

 
Watch the Video

STRENGTH

PLEASURE, UNCOMPROMISED

There’s a reason why honeycombs are the shape they are. Nature knows it, dragonflies know it, Fibonacci knew it, and we know it.
Hexagons are strong, symmetrical, even, and tessellates perfectly - they’re nature’s go-to shape for strength and lightness.

  

STRENGTH

PLEASURE, UNCOMPROMISED

There’s a reason why honeycombs are the shape they are. Nature knows it, dragonflies know it, Fibonacci knew it, and we know it.
Hexagons are strong, symmetrical, even, and tessellates perfectly - they’re nature’s go-to shape for strength and lightness.
 

SENSATION

PLEASURE ON POINT

With its structure of 350 interconnected hexagons, HEX™ allows
body warmth to be transmitted between partners for a more
sensitive and more intimate sexual sensation.

0.045mm
Ultra-thin

350
Hexagons

ULTRA-THIN

TRUE TO FORM

Perfectly smooth on the outside, textured on the inside; the hexagonal web within flexes and stretches to fit a wide number of shapes securely.

PACKAGED FOR UNINTERRUPTED ENJOYMENT

Easy to open, no-slip wrapper

Lightly lubricated for ultimate comfort

Smoothly unrolled, every time

“My partner said it was the strongest orgasm of his life that he's had wearing a condom.”

Read BUSTLE's LELO HEX review >

"With the HEX, my husband and I had our most positive condom experience to date. The fit felt good and the hexagonal design gripped his penis without squeezing it."

"people fear they’ll lose [pleasure] by using a condom, with the implication that LELO’s design will finally make those fears completely unnecessary."

"And lot the sceptics out there, don't be wary: We tried the HEX personally and can report top-notch pleasure."

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

Specifications FAQ
  • Material: Natural Latex
  • Thickness: 0.045mm
  • Diameter: 54mm
  • Length: 180mm

*The video depicting HEX™ retaining its form after being punctured with a pin is purely to demonstrate the structural difference of HEX™ condoms compared with a competitor condom. It in no way claims this condom is 'unbreakable' or contains all damage when punctured. No condom is 100% resistant to breakage, and in the event any breakage occurs you should contact your doctor immediately.

Is the texture on the inside of the condom?

Exactly! This is what makes HEX™ so special. This inner 'net' not only functions as a reinforcement structure, it enhances grip and sensation.
Can I feel the texture?

Yes! When touching the condom you'll immediately notice the raised inner hexagonal pattern. But when you're using it, you'll be too focused on your partner. Condoms don't bring you pleasure, your partner does, and that's truer for HEX™ than any other condom, at least as far as our experience and testing suggests.
How thick and thin is HEX™?

The thickness of HEX™ varies slightly between 0.045mm and 0.055mm (0.0017-0.0021 inches).
How safe is HEX™?

HEX™ not only meets but also succeeds all international safety standards. Furthermore, we electronically test each and every condom we ship to ensure the highest quality.
How big is HEX™?

HEX™ is 54mm in diameter and 180mm long, which is the average condom size.
Does HEX™ contain spermicide?

No.
Is HEX™ Vegan?

HEX™ condoms have no animal derivatives, and thus they are vegan friendly.

 

THE LEADING REVOLUTION IN SAFE SEX

BUY NOW

Now Available for Online Purchase

Why Buy from LELO?

Free Discreet Shipping (Express 3-Day Delivery)

LELO ships every order worldwide free of charge.
Orders at LELO.com typically arrive within 3-5 working days via express carriers such as UPS/DHL/Fedex (and sometimes USPS for US deliveries). All products are discreetly packaged with no direct mention of the nature of the products inside.

100% Secure Payment

The LELO website uses 128-bit encryption to protect all personal information you may submit online.
To safeguard your security, LELO does not store any credit card details.
LELO will never disclose, sell or transfer any personal information provided by our clients to a third party, except as might be required by law.

LELO HEX™ Condoms reviews

Pillow Talk

Write a review

  • 4
    Mae
    19th Jan 2018

    Didn’t want to stop

    kibadubio_701528 replied on
    Name: 
    Mae
    My boyfriend loves these condoms he says he can feel so much more compared to normal condoms. He didn’t want to stop lol! The only complaint he has is the size is tight on him. He uses magnum condoms normally, but I was really excited to try this brand out so we just went for it.
    5
    Melissa
    28th Nov 2017

    Great Condoms!

    Marissa Fox McCann replied on
    Name: 
    Melissa
    These condoms are great! My boyfriend said they are the most comfortable ones he has worn, they are thin and stay on really well. They don't slip around like most condoms and definitely are less noticeable. Also, they don't have the gross smell that most condoms have - we love that they're functional and not like a huge part of the bedroom.
    5
    Lolita
    13th Nov 2017

    Great condoms!

    Buffy.cullen84_... replied on
    Name: 
    Lolita
    Me and my bf have tried a lot of condoms because we use The Fertility Awareness Method, so we have to use condoms during the fertile phase of my cycle to stay protected. We both love these condoms! And we have never used anything else since we started using them a year ago. They feel good for both of us and we feel safe while using them.
  • 4
    Matt
    24th Oct 2017

    They're ok

    matt.curless replied on
    Name: 
    Matt
    Overall experience was good: easy purchase online, shipped without damage, modern packaging. Using them is just like a standard/premium condom. They unroll easily and smoothly (which ones don't though); they're average size (most of them are); they're slightly lubricated (never had a dry one from any manufacturer); body heat transfer is good (all "thin" condoms do this for me). I mean, nothing special about the condom itself. Their condom packaging is champion in my book though! Absolutely no slip even if you have a little fluid or lube on your fingers. I didn't have to use my teeth -- yea, I know, you should never use your teeth to open a condom, but you ALL know what I'm referring.
    5
    Anne-marie
    18th Oct 2017

    Amazing

    annemarie.amo20... replied on
    Name: 
    Anne-marie
    Feels amazing, almost silky, not rubbery or plastic feeling. Hardly no its there, would highly recommend
    5
    Stephanie
    16th Oct 2017

    Never using another condom!

    s.sirmans_637976 replied on
    Name: 
    Stephanie
    I hardly ever write reviews, but after last night I had to create an account and provide my input. If you're looking for something that is super thin, feels real, stays in place, and is strong, then Hex condoms are the way to go! My fiance and I dislike condoms due to the shape they take over the penis; the Lelo Hex condoms actually form to the penis allowing you to feel all the ridges, it literally felt like nothing was there. I also have super sensitive skin and did not experience any type of irritation from the light lubricant. Very happy to have found the only condom I will ever use again!
  • 5
    Will
    11th Oct 2017

    Hex

    willheading_629295 replied on
    Name: 
    Will
    These are like no normal condoms, the level of feel is incredible, it is like you are not wearing anything at all, they also don't have that horrible condom smell that you get from durex.
    4
    Dan
    2nd Jul 2017

    No going back

    dt-jones replied on
    Name: 
    Dan
    Absolutely great condoms, and will not be going back to off the shelf brands. They fit great, have plenty of length and you can completely forget your wearing one as there is little if any loss of sensation. Definitely worth the extra cost.
    5
    Will
    27th Jun 2017

    Best Condom Ever!

    williamjratliff replied on
    Name: 
    Will
    Hands down the best condom that I have used to date. My wife and I used condoms as our source of birth control so we have tried a lot of condoms! Ever since trying these for the first time our other condoms have all been relegated to sex toy duty. Love these condoms!
  • 5
    Daniel
    9th Jun 2017

    OMG

    Jkspike3_603624 replied on
    Name: 
    Daniel
    My partner and I used an entire box in one night. He put it on and said it felt like he was wearing nothing at all. Finally it was my turn to put one on, and he wasn't lying. It feels like you aren't wearing a condom. Best experience ever! We've since then bought a few more boxes.
    5
    Just another average joe
    20th May 2017

    LIFETIME CUSTOMER

    Biker6939 replied on
    Name: 
    Just another average joe
    These are the best protection I have ever used. Very comfortable for me and my partner. We both love the looks and durability of the packaging. Glad I'm able to start buying these in stores! Everyone needed these in their sexual lives.
    4
    Wonderful, but...
    20th May 2017

    These condoms truly are exceptional

    cristenk_546473 replied on
    Name: 
    Wonderful, but...
    These condoms truly are exceptional, however they are a little small for my partner. I hope Lelo comes out with larger sizes in the future.
  • 5
    Anonymous
    23rd Apr 2017

    Best Protection!!

    Rjherana replied on
    Name: 
    Anonymous
    My gf and I really enjoyed this product! Feels like nothing's there and doesn't slip or move around during intimate moments. Ever since we tried Lelo there's no going back to the last company we used. Highly recommend this product!!
    5
    french couple
    21st Mar 2017

    No going back

    haciendome_583561 replied on
    Name: 
    french couple
    I never give product reviews. But I have to make an exception for these condoms. Got them for Valentine's day for my husband and he says it's the best gift ever. The sensitivity he gets with these Hex condoms is out of this world. It's like not wearing anything (he says). Happy husbands make happy wives. Thank you Lelo for this innovative product. we'll be customers for life!
    5
    TMI
    16th Mar 2017

    Wow

    mimmalai090_582064 replied on
    Name: 
    TMI
    This is the best condom me and my boyfriend ever had sex with is amazing in almost every way except it wasn't easy to open like the others it needs to be easier to open.
  • 5
    IrishDee
    10th Mar 2017

    Best I've Found So Far

    Bunnyz replied on
    Name: 
    IrishDee
    The absolute best that me and my girlfriend have tried so far. I need to use something more sensitive and having tried most of those freely available to me here I can safely say that Hex have by far been the absolute best that we have used. Easy to roll on and the most gripping and comfortable yet. Total convert and won't switch back!
    5
    Anna
    9th Jan 2017

    awesome

    anitalacey_287720 replied on
    Name: 
    Anna
    Definitely the best condom I've experienced. Boyfriend says the same. Very strong but very thin.
    5
    Cheryl
    4th Jan 2017

    Bought these when they were on Indiegogo

    cmasc89 replied on
    Name: 
    Cheryl
    Bought these when they were on Indiegogo. We tried them and it felt like skin on skin so I bought more, in bulk! We love these and it's all we ever use. They do not lie, these are absolutely the thinnest condoms ever. Forget every other brand on the market. Don't waste your time, money or orgasms on anything else and just buy Lelo!
  • 5
    Joost
    27th Dec 2016

    Hex Condoms

    Joost van Bree replied on
    Name: 
    Joost
    Excellent fit and unsurpassed comfort! I normally use special size condoms due to insufficients width of standard size products. So after having contacted customer service with my questions whether these would work for me, I decided to give it a try.. My experience: they fit my above average width without problem or hardship rolling down and putting them on .What's even better: none of the usual "rolling back" and slippage nuisance. The feeling is in one word fantastic, very close to "without" .. And none of the typical smell of condoms here. This will become my standard condom! In summary, I recommend these to everybody: it's a spectacular and superior product!
    5
    Grace
    15th Dec 2016

    Best Condoms Ever

    gracefreakk_534992 replied on
    Name: 
    Grace
    I have never been a fan of condoms, however they are a necessary thing. So to use these and still enjoy it as much as I did was incredible! You can barely tell a difference. I love how thin they are. Also a plus is they don't smell disgusting like most condoms. I can't recommend these enough, no condom will ever even come close to these. The only complaint I have is the package is very hard to open.

Write a Review

Log in or register to post comments

Discover More

LELO ORA 2 Blue
ORA™ 2

ORA™ 2 is the world’s most intelligent oral sex simulator, offering a thrilling, teasing, better-than-real sensation of oral...

$189.00
Discover
LELO_Insignia_HULA-BEADS_product-1_ocean-blue_2x
HULA Beads™

The first ever remote-controlled pleasure beads that rotate and vibrate, this unique LELO design offers a thrilling hands-free...

$189.00
Discover
LELO GIGI 2 Deep Rose
GIGI™ 2

A sexy pleasure product with a curved and flattened tip to accurately target your G-spot, GIGI™ 2 offers exhilarating solo...

$139.00
Discover
Price:$34.90

BUY ME NOW